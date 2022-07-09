It looks set to be a scorching week ahead in Essex as the UK experiences its first heatwave of the summer.

Residents in Essex can expect to see highs of 30℃ next week with temperatures picking up this weekend.

Temperatures across Essex today (July 9) are predicted to reach highs of 25 Celsius in places according to figures released by the Met Office.

The heatwave will only intensify though as the week goes on with temperatures reaching highs of 28℃ in places on Sunday and Monday.

The hottest days will come on Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures reaching 30℃ and 29℃ in some places respectively.

However, the heat is predicted to be lower nearer the coast according to the Met Office.

Southend is only expected to hit highs of 27℃ on Wednesday with Clacton only reaching 24℃ on the same day.

In the UK as a whole, it is expected to hit a whopping 33℃ in some places with the Met Office issuing a Level Three Heat Heath Alert

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, David Oliver, said: “The warm weather over much of England and Wales could last for much of next week.

“In the short term, many can expect temperatures in the mid to high 20s Celsius over the weekend, and then in the low 30s Celsius during the start of next week.

“Much of next week will remain warm for the time of year as well as dry and sunny for many areas.”

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, added: “We want everyone to enjoy the hot weather when it arrives, but also to check in on their vulnerable family, friends and neighbours to make sure they are prepared for the warm conditions ahead.

“High temperatures are predicted for a prolonged period, so make sure to follow our simple health advice to beat the heat, such as covering windows exposed to direct sunlight and making sure that fridges, freezers and fans are working properly.”

Sam Hughes, National Water Safety Partner at the RNLI said: “It is great to hear that the sun is on its way but we want to remind everyone to stay safe at the coast.

“If you are planning on going to the beach we would encourage you to visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags.

“If you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live: lean back, use your arms and legs to stay afloat.

“Control your breathing, then call for help or swim to safety. In a coastal emergency, call 999 or 112 for the Coastguard.”