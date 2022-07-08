ESSEX politicians Will Quince and Priti Patel have been parodied in a satirical comedy music video poking fun at Boris Johnson’s resignation.
The Colchester and Witham MPs can be seen in comedian Munya Chawawa’s latest Government-bashing clip, which he published on social media yesterday.
Using the melodies and instrumentation of OutKast’s hit track Hey Ya!, the track and accompanying visual the jokes about the Prime Minister’s departure.
It also touches on the several scandals he has found himself embroiled in since taking office back in 2019, such as party-gate.
When referencing the extremely controversial plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, Priti Patel can be seen pop-up on an empty plane.
Will Quince, on the other hand, makes an appearance alongside a variety of other ministers who quit Government in the days leading up to Boris Johnson’s own resignation.
Watch the clip here and see if you can spot the Essex MPs:
KASTOUT - GET OUTTA HEY YA 💃— Munya Chawawa (@munyachawawa) July 7, 2022
Bye Bye, Boris 👋🏽#Boris #BorisJohnson #Borisresigns pic.twitter.com/x21dFaH1cM
