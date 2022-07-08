SUNSEEKERS across Essex will be able to bask in temperatures hotter than top holiday destinations as a heatwave sweeps across the country.

The Met Office is predicting parts of the UK will enjoy highs of 28-degrees today, while the likes of Colchester, Braintree and Billericay will hit 27-degrees.

Clacton, however, a tourist hotspot when the sun is shining, will be a little cooler, with experts suggesting the seaside town will not likely surpass 23-degrees.

The scorching temperatures, set to continue over the weekend, mean sections of the county will actually be hotter than Los Angeles, St Tropez and Marbella.

As a result of the sizzling heatwave, the UK Health Security Agency has issued a level 2 heat-health alert warning which will be in place from 9am July 11 until July 15.

It is triggered when there is a 60 per cent risk temperature thresholds will be reached in one or more regions on at least two consecutive days and the intervening night.

Greg Dewhurst, forecaster for the Met Office, said: “Over the course of this week, much of next week, temperatures are going to be above average and very warm locally, hot at times.

He added: “Over the next few days, primarily the highest temperatures will be across southern and eastern parts of the UK. But I think as we go through the weekend and into next week, the heat is likely to be across pretty much the UK.”

The UK previously experienced a heatwave three weeks ago, with June 17 marking the hottest day of the year so far.