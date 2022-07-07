WILL Quince has secured himself a new Government role just one day after resigning from his previous post with "great sadness and regret."

The Colchester MP has officially been named as one of Boris Johnson's new ministers for the Department of Education.

His new appointment comes after he left his Minister for Children and Families position yesterday morning.

In a statement published at the time, Mr Quince, who has remained loyal to the outgoing Prime Minister throughout numerous scandals, said he had been left with "no choice."

Before quitting, the politician had appeared on television screens speaking about Mr Johnson's handling of allegations against deputy chief whip MP Chris Pincher.

Mr Pincher had himself resigned four days earlier amid claims he drunkenly groped two men at a Conservative private members’ club.

Mr Quince repeated assurances he had been given in a briefing ahead of the media round that Mr Johnson did not know about previous allegations.

With great sadness and regret, I have this morning tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister after I accepted and repeated assurances on Monday to the media which have now been found to be inaccurate.



I wish my successor well - it is the best job in government. pic.twitter.com/65EOmHd47p — Will Quince MP 🇬🇧 (@willquince) July 6, 2022

Unfortunately for him, however, his statements were soon contradicted by the Prime Minister’s own spokesman just hours later.

But after returning to the backbenches of Downing Street for just over 24-hours, Mr Quince has already made a comeback with a new middle-ranking job.

Will Quince has set to comment on his new appointment.