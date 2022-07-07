The resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson caps off an "extraordinary, seizmic" period of Government, according to one Essex Tory MP.

With Johnson finally caving to pressure amid dozens of ministers quitting their posts, here is all of the reaction from political figures in Essex.

Clacton MP Giles Watling said: “It’s been an extraordinary, seismic time in Government affairs.

“We knew this was coming some time ago – it was merely a question of when.

“But knowing Boris’ extraordinary nature, I didn’t predict it would come so soon.

“However, now is the time to look to the future and we need to very quickly form a new Government under a new leader and bring a breath of clean, fresh air into British politics.”

Mr Watling voted against the Prime Minister in the confidence vote last month after stating his constituents did not have confidence in Mr Johnson's "honesty and integrity" and that he shouldn't have broken his own Covid-19 rules.

Darius Laws, leader of the Conservative Group on Colchester Council, said: “I am obviously very pleased to see Boris has recognised he needs to do the dignified thing for the sake of the country and for the sake of the Conservative party. I am pleased he’s come to that conclusion and that is the view of the Colchester Conservative councillors I have spoken to.

“I think I said live on BBC Essex yesterday, Boris was viewed by many as a cat-like character who has many lives.

“For me, throwing Will Quince (Colchester MP) – who was a loyal public servant – under the bus was a trigger point."

“For me, Boris isn’t a cat, he’s actually Paul Gascoigne in the World Cup Italia ’90, he’s got a second yellow card and he cannot go to the final.

“The Government’s direction of travel in terms of wider policy is actually okay.

"We are of course Conservatives by nature, we knock on doors and we listen to people and I think most people in Colchester are centrist.

"They want to have money in their pockets, freedom and choice, and access to good public services – the Conservatives can deliver that."

Mr Laws said events such as the war in Ukraine, the coronavirus pandemic and events in Afghanistan had “not been of the Conservatives’ making”.

“When you have to spend £100 to fill up your 1.2 litre car, something has to give,” he said.

“I think the kind of events of this week are a distraction from these issues.

“The Prime Minister being embroiled in this matter over who knew what about an alleged sexual predator is a distraction from what people want to see the Government getting on with.”