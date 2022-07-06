CCTV images have been released of a man police would like to track down in connection with a vicious attack which put a father in a wheelchair.

Shortly after 4am on May 2 a man who works as a butcher in Colchester was badly beaten in East Street, Sudbury, after leaving the Infinity Nightclub.

He was found injured on the ground at 8.30am by a member of the public before police officer and paramedics rushed to his aid.

The victim was taken to West Suffolk Hospital where he was treated for a broken ankle, dislocated kneecap and broken nose.

Since the shocking ordeal, which left the man having to recover in a wheelchair, three people have been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

The trio of suspects, who have been released on condition bail, include a 46-year-old man and 25-year-old woman from Sudbury and an 18-year-old man from Stowmarket.

Suffolk Police are now looking to trace a separate man who is described as white and was wearing a blue top and jeans and a baseball cap on the night of the incident.

A spokesman for the force said: “Anyone who believes they know this man, or who has any information about this incident, is asked to contact 101, quoting 26210/22.”