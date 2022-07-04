CAN you spot yourself in our crowd shots from the Michael Ball and Alfie Boe concert?

Hundreds of fans turned out to watch the world-renowned singing duo take Colchester by storm.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe took to the stage in the city’s Castle Park on Sunday.

The entertainment sensations, whose debut album together became the UK’s best-selling album of 2016, have sold more than 1.5 million records.

The duo has also received two Classic Brit Awards, sold out headline tours and presented three television specials on ITV.

During the Colchester show, on Sunday, Michael and Alfie performed music from their successful albums Together Again and Back Together.

Together Again brought the pair a number one album in 2017, while Back Together, their third album, landed them the number two spot.

In November 2020, Michael & Alfie released a collection of Christmas classics which topped the official albums chart.

Top talents The Overtones and Marisha Wallace completed the concert’s line-up.

Colchester Mayor Tim Young said praised the "joyous" atmosphere at the concert.

"People really enjoyed it, it was a wonderful show, everyone was up and about dancing," he said.

"All three acts were great."