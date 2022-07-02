A WORRIED father has urged beachgoers not to use disposable barbecues after his young son suffered major burns after scolding his feat on hot sand.

The three-year-old's injuries were so severe, he was unable to walk for nearly two weeks and had to be rushed to hospital immediately after he was burned.

The boy and his family, who are from Great Wakering, in Essex, had been enjoying a day out at East Beach in Shoebury when the incident unfolded.

<< This story contains images which some readers may find distressing >>

He had stepped on sand which had previously been covered by a disposable barbecue the family had been using,

The dad, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “He was screaming in pain and I have never seen anyone in such pain before.

“The sand was so hot it had melted the skin on his foot.

"When we got to Southend A&E it was heartbreaking to see the nursed cleaning it as they had to scrub all the skin off his foot.

“He couldn’t walk for 13 days and I had to carry him everywhere.

The youngster's foot after the burn

"He’s had about three hospital check-ups and the cleaning and bandage changing is quite painful for him.

“The hospital described the injuries as major burns. He’s been getting lots of attention and extra sweets and toys too.”

The dad, who is 37, has shared photos of his son's injuries with the Echo as part of warning to others to take extra care when using barbecues on Southend's beaches.

He’s calling for children and beach users to wear shoes and sandals at all times to protect themselves.

He added: “I would say to anyone be very careful on the beach and also be prepared.

"If we had a couple of bottles of water in the car we could have helped to cool down his foot quicker.

The boy lost most of the skin on his foot

“I was surprised how hot the sand had got under the barbecue on the beach. I want to warn people not to use barbecues on the beach.

"If I saw people using one I would approach them and warn them of the dangers and show them the images of my son’s foot.”