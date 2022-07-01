Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.

These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

The new Highway Code rules introduced in 2022

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 3.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, July 1 in Essex?





A12

The usual pre-planned works that will be taking place on the A12 on Friday is on the Northbound link road from the A138, which has a 24 hour closure in place for construction works until October 29.

From Junction 25 to 30 in both directions there will be a carriageway closure and diversion route in place for barrier/fence safety repairs which will last from 9pm to 5am.

A carriageway closure will also be in place between Junction 29 and 31 in both directions at the same time also for barrie/fence safety repairs.

Additionally, from Junction 19 and 25 there will be a lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade, which is also at the same time as the other roadworks.

Finally, on the A12 Southbound betweenv Junction 15 and 13 from 9pm to 5am there will be a carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal.

Dartford Crossing

Northbound on the West Tunnel there will be a tunnel closure for a maintenance works from 11pm to 5am.

M25

No road closures are scheduled to take place on the Essex junctions of the M25 tonight.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, July 2 in Essex?

A12

The 24 hour closure on the Northbound link road from the A138 is the only one that remains in place in Essex on Saturday.

Dartford Crossing

The Northbound carriageway on the East Tunnel will be closed for contraflow works from 9.30pm to 5am.

M25

Between Junction 24 and 25 there will be lane closure and exit slip road closures for a Junction Improvement scheme from 10pm to 5am.

Also, clockwise at Junction 31 there will be a entry slip road closure for maintenance works from the same time.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, July 3 in Essex?





A12

Again the 24 hour closure in place on the Northbound link road from the A138 is the only one that remains in place in Essex on Saturday.

Dartford Crossing

The Northbound carriageway on the East Tunnel will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.

M25

Like on Saturday between Junction 24 and 25 there will be lane closure and exit slip road closures for a Junction Improvement scheme from 10pm to 5am.