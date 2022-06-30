An Essex Police officer has been given a final written warning after he was found to have committed gross misconduct.

An investigation was launched into PC Liam Lewis’ actions after he submitted an application for a firearms certificate without declaring essential information.

The application is the same application which any member of the public must submit if they wish to legally possess a firearm.

PC Lewis submitted the application in May 2021. At the time, he failed to include essential information despite having read the detailed guidance notes in support of the application.

After a two-day hearing, the panel, chaired by Independent Legally Qualified Chair Mr David Tyme, found the allegation was proven and PC Lewis had breached standards relating to honesty and integrity.

Read more >>> All we know as two teenage boys arrested after stabbing on Two Tree Island

The panel did not, however, find that PC Lewis intended to deceive in providing the false information, but was reckless in his actions by failing to ensure that the correct information had been provided on the application.

He was given a final written warning, to last for five years. Deputy Chief Constable Andy Prophet said: “Honesty and integrity are the cornerstones of a police force.

“Possessing a firearm is a significant responsibility, and the necessary checks are, quite rightly, carried out on all applicants, including police officers.

“In this case, the actions of PC Lewis did not reach the high standards we set for our officers and they were treated seriously by the organisation, with breaches of these standards often attracting the highest available sanction.

“The panel, however, on this occasion, chose not to dismiss PC Lewis and gave him a final written warning.”