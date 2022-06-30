A drugs mule who was stopped by officers while transporting cocaine on the M25 earlier this year has been jailed.

Drugs courier Russell Dendle was stopped by officers while transporting the cocaine on April 20.

Dendle was behind the wheel of a blue Ford Focus on the M25 close to the Dartford River Crossing when the stop took place.

Officers discovered 6kg of cocaine located in the boot of Dendle's car during a search.

Dendle, of Abbey Close, in Hullbridge, was arrested as a result on suspicion of drug offences.

Digital work carried out by officers from Essex Police's serious and organised crime unit then confirmed Dendle had knowledge of the drugs he had in his possession.

The officers say they were able to prove he was acting as a courier.

Once inspected, it was also established the drugs had a street value in the region of £600,000.

Dendle, was then charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

He appeared at Southend Magistrates’ Court the following day and admitted the charges.

The 30-year-old, who police say claimed to have no income but had two summer holidays booked to Spain and Mexico, was sentenced yesterday at Southend Crown Court to four years in prison.

Detective Inspector Yoni Adler, of the serious and organised crime unit, said: “These drugs were destined for the streets of Essex – all £600,000 worth of them.

“But thanks to work of the team, they were seized and stopped from being used to harm and exploit vulnerable people in our communities.

“And thanks to that work, Dendle will now spend time in prison and the drugs he was transporting will be destroyed.

“The message is clear; if you are intent on supplying drugs in Essex, or into Essex, you will be caught and you will be punished.”