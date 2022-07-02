McDonald's is arguably the most popular fast-food chain in the world with thousands across the UK.

In Essex there are plenty of their restaurants meaning that you never find yourself far away from one in the county.

If you fancy visiting their restaurants you might get peace of mind knowing what their standards of cleanliness are.

Thanks to the Food Standards Agency (FSA) we get to see what each of the hygiene ratings is for the different locations. 

The inspections are carried out by the local authority and findings are updated on the FSA website whenever there is a new inspection conducted by the council. 

Chelmsford Weekly News: McDonald's are judged for hygiene by the FSA (PA)McDonald's are judged for hygiene by the FSA (PA)

What the ratings mean

There are six different ratings that a venue can be awarded from 0 to 5.

5 - Hygiene standards are very good

4 – Hygiene standards are good

3 – Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – Some improvement is necessary

1 – Major improvement is necessary

0 – Urgent improvement is required

How is McDonald's assessed?

Inspectors look at a few different key elements when assessing the hygiene of a restaurant including: 

  • How hygienically the food is handled- such as how its prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled, and stored.
  • The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities.
  • How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe and so that the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.

What are the ratings of McDonald's in Essex?

72-74 High Street, Southend

Rating: 5

Last Inspected: March 14, 2022

Chelmsford Weekly News: McDonald's food (PA)McDonald's food (PA)

162-164 High Street, Southend

Rating: 4

Last Inspected: March 17, 2021

Airport Retail Park, Southend

Rating: 5

Last Inspected: March 11, 2022

266 Eastern Avenue, Southend

Rating: 5

Last Inspected: March 10, 2021

Unit 9 Woodford Trading Estate, Southend

Rating: 5

Last Inspected: November 16, 2021

35-37 High Street, Colchester

Rating: 5

Last Inspected: July 2, 2021

Cowdray Avenue Colchester

Rating: 5

Last Inspected: March 8, 2022

Tollgate Centre, Colchester

Rating: 5

Last Inspected: April 12, 2022

Cuckoo Farm Way, Colchester

Rating: 5

Last Inspected: January 7, 2022

Colchester Road, Chelmsford

Rating: 5

Last Inspected: January 31, 2020

48 Robjohns Road, Chelmsford

Rating: 5

Last Inspected: February 18, 2022

5 Eagle Way Little Waltham Chelmsford

Rating: 5

Last Inspected: June 24, 2021

Asda Stores 1 - 10 Queen Elizabeth II Square South Woodham Ferrers,  Chelmsford

Rating: 5

Last Inspected: February 12, 2020

36 - 37 High Street, Chelmsford

Rating: 5

Last Inspected: December 4, 2019

Galleys Roundabout (A120), Braintree

Rating: 5

Last Inspected: December 14, 2021

7 The Oaks Retail Park Howard Way, Harlow

Rating: 5

Last Inspected: February 19, 2020

London Road Hastingwood, Harlow

Rating: 5

Last Inspected: January 13, 2020

30 Broad Walk The High, Harlow

Rating: 5

Last Inspected: March 24, 2022

Staple Tye Shopping Centre, Harlow

Rating: 5

Last Inspected: March 3, 2022

Colchester Road, Clacton-on-Sea

Rating: 5

Last Inspected: February 4, 2020

24 - 26 Pier Avenue Clacton-on-Sea

Rating: 5

Last Inspected: October 9, 2021

Brook Retail Park, Clacton-on-Sea

Rating: 5

Last Inspected: January 11, 2019

Fullbridge, Maldon

Rating: 5

Last Inspected: January 12, 2022

Cygnet View, West Thurrock

Rating: 5

Last Inspected: February 19, 2022

Thurrock Park Way Tilbury

Rating: 5

Last Inspected: March 7, 2021

Claydons Lane, Thundersley, Benfleet

Rating: 5

Last Inspected: January 3, 2019

124 High Street, Hadleigh, Benfleet

Rating: 5

Last inspected: October 26, 2020

Unit 18 Festival Way Festival Leisure Park, Basildon

Rating: 5

Last inspected: February 24, 2021

Eastgate Food Terrace Eastgate Centre, Basildon

Rating: 5

Last inspected: May 15, 2021

Unit 8 Mayflower Retail Park Gardiners Link, Basildon

Rating: 5

Last inspected: October 15, 2021

Fortune of War Roundabout Arterial Road Laindon, Basildon

Rating: 5

Last inspected: February 24, 2021

Unit 1 Teardrop Site Williamsburg Avenue, Harwich

Rating: 5

Last inspected: January 3, 2019

Northwick Road, Canvey Island

Rating: 5

Last inspected: February 15, 2019