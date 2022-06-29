Detectives are looking to speak to two men with links to Essex in connection with a cannabis factory.

Essex Police officers want to speak to Vate Kolndreu, 29, and Bledi Shyti, 39, about the factory found in Loughton.

Both are known to frequent Essex, Suffolk and the wider east of England area.

One man has already been sentenced for his part.

Dionis Xhixha, 24, was found hiding behind a shower curtain in the house in Algers Road on March 4 when specialist officers and Loughton CID executed a warrant following an investigation.

Xhixha was sentenced to six months in jail when he appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on June 14, after previously admitting to being concerned in the production of cannabis.

Cannabis plants found inside the Loughton house. Photo: Essex Police

An order was also made for the forfeiture and destruction of 165 cannabis plants - which had a street value of up to £530,000 - together with associated growing equipment and drugs paraphernalia.

Officers who broke through the door on March 4 found a mattress on the floor near the bottom of the stairs and found Xhixha hiding behind a shower curtain in the bathroom.

A police officer examines the electrical arrangements found inside the house in Algers Road. Photo: Essex Police

Three downstairs rooms in the house and four upstairs contained cannabis plants and equipment, with more plants in the loft.

Detective Constable Adelisa Poric, of Loughton CID, says: "We have prevented a significant amount of cannabis from reaching the streets of Essex.

"The trade in illegal drugs, no matter which class they are in, is inextricably linked to violence, fear and misery for vulnerable people and it also affects whole communities.

"We still want to speak to Vate Kolndreu and Bledi Shyti in connection with our investigation and would urge them, or anyone who knows anything about them, to contact us online at essex.police.uk via Live Chat or by completing an online report.

"You can also ring 101 or you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, online or on 0800 555 111."