A POPULAR TV show visited a rural shopping village as part of its filming for a new series.

Petersfield Shopping Village in Gosfield welcomed the Antiques Road Trip Crew to their grounds, as they prepare for the upcoming series.

The village completed its grand opening just a few months ago and has been a big hit with the village and surrounding areas.

In June, they welcomed the Antiques Road Trip crew to look at some of their items.

The series has aired for over a decade, first beginning in 2010 on BBC Two, before making the switch to BBC One in 2013.

On the day at Petersfield, presenter and antique expert Catherine Southon was on hand, joined by celebrity partner Charlene White from ITV’s Loose Women.

The show came to the shopping village in its old form several years ago, with the new owners keen to get them back.

Halstead businessman John Potter, who runs the venue with partner Charles Dawson, was overjoyed to welcome the crew to Petersfield.

He said: “Charles emailed them a couple of times as they had been here years before, and before we knew it we had a phone call on a Thursday to ask if they could come on the Saturday.

“It all went quite well, they came at 4pm on Saturday afternoon for a couple of hours, filmed the show, attracted quite a few people to watch them who were on-site at the time, it was great.

“Obviously we can’t report what they bought, as that is a surprise, but needless to say, they were very impressed with the selection of antiques at Petersfield Village.

“The TV programme will hopefully be aired later this year, and we will let people know when we hear.”