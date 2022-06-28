Bosses at Greater Anglia are warning fewer than one in 10 trains will be running on Saturday if a driver strike goes ahead.

The train company is asking people to only travel if absolutely necessary and reminding them that there will be no trains – or rail replacement buses – back to the region in the evening.

A skeleton service with far fewer trains and seats than normal will operate on some routes to and from London Liverpool Street, from 7.30am on Saturday, with last trains leaving London between 3.25pm and 5.30pm.

There will be no services running on the following routes on Saturday 25 June:

All other branch lines: Southminster to Wickford, Hertford East to Broxbourne, Braintree to Witham, Harwich Town to Manningtree, Clacton/Walton-on-the-Naze to Colchester, Colchester Town to Colchester, Meridian Water to Stratford.

Between Norwich and Cambridge/Stansted Airport, Sheringham, Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth Between Ipswich and Cambridge, Peterborough, Felixstowe and Lowestoft Between Marks Tey and Sudbury

A very limited and much reduced service - with fewer trains running and so fewer seats available - will run starting at 7.30am and finishing at 6.30pm on the following routes:

Southend Victoria to London Liverpool Street – two trains an hour with first and last trains from Southend Victoria to London Liverpool Street at 07.30 and 17.13, and from London Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria at 07.47 and 17.30.

Colchester to London Liverpool Street stopping service – one stopping train an hour plus one intercity service an hour, with the first and last stopping services from Colchester to London Liverpool Street at 07.30 and 16.25 and from London Liverpool Street to Colchester at 08.00 and 17.00.

Stansted Express Stansted Airport to London Liverpool Street – two trains an hour, with first and last trains from Stansted Airport to London Liverpool Street at 07.42 and 17.12 and from London Liverpool Street to Stansted Airport at 08.10 and 17.40 Cambridge to London Liverpool Street with the first trains from Cambridge to London Liverpool Street at 08.20 and 16.20 and from Cambridge North to London Liverpool Street at 09.13 and 16.13.

The company will make an announcement about which services will run on Saturday 2 July as soon as plans for that day are complete and those details are available.

On Sunday, disruption from the 24-hour strike will have a knock-on effect with first trains starting later than usual, between just before 7am to 7.30am.

Full service will not be restored until early afternoon. All normal Sunday evening services should run as normal.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “Please only travel if it’s absolutely necessary on Saturday when strikes are due to take place.

“If you do travel, you should expect severe disruption, so plan ahead and make alternative travel arrangements if you can.

“We will not be running any of our usual evening services, so if you’re going out to a festival, concert or event, please make alternative arrangements."