THE number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 has leapt more than 50 per cent in a week.
The Mid and South Essex NHS Trust was caring for 95 coronavirus patients in hospital as of last Tuesday - up from 60 on the same day the previous week.
NHS England figures show the number of beds at the trust occupied by people who tested positive for coronavirus almost doubled over the last four weeks – 28 days ago there were 48.
The East Suffolk and North Essex Trust, which runs Colchester and Ipswich hospitals, was caring for 63 coronavirus patients last Tuesday.
That was up from 45 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at the trust occupied by patients who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks from 27.
