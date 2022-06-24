REPORTS of hate crime have risen by 21 per cent in Essex in one year as police say victims feel “increasingly confident” in calling out prejudice.

The latest figures show Essex Police recorded 3,804 hate crime offences in the 12 months to May 2021.

In the 12 months to the end of May 2022, the force recorded 4,621 hate crimes.

Police say a hate crime is defined as any incident perceived to be motivated by hostility or prejudice based on a personal characteristic.

This can include a disability, race, religion, sexual orientation or gender identity.

An Essex Police spokesman encouraged the victims of hate crime to come forward.

He said: “It is encouraging that people are increasingly confident to report incidents but believes many victims still don’t contact police.

“We want people to come forward and let us deal with the people that are perpetrating crimes against them. It’s wrong and needs to be challenged.

“That information will allow us to identify themes and take targeted action.

“We recognise the problems that hate crime causes and how it can escalate.

“What starts as low-level anti-social behaviour can grow into community tensions.

“Tensions then normalise hatred, the hatred then grows, and we have offences committed by those motivated by hate.

“We’re dealing with problems at a community level and learning every day about how to deal more effectively with hate crime, and we’re becoming more effective at working with the Crown Prosecution Service to get better outcomes for the victims.”

Victims of hate crimes can issue a report online or by dialling 101, or 999 in an emergency.

In February, Patrick Gomes, 70, of Lyttelton Road, Leyton, was jailed after sending anti-Semitic letters to Lord Alan Sugar.

Lord Sugar said: “I have to be honest, I was reluctant to pass this matter on to the police as they are already stretched and have enough on their plates dealing with serious crimes.

“I would like to thank them sincerely for helping to shine a light on the fact that this type of behaviour is simply not acceptable and that racism or any form of discrimination is simply not acceptable.”