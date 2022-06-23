The Galvin Green Man has been named as the best pub in the East of England at the National Pub & Bar Awards 2022.
Based in Great Waltham, the pub was nominated for the regional award in April earlier this year after winning the best pub award for Essex.
Essex-born brothers Chris and Jeff Galvin refurbished and opened the pub in 2016, and have managed to get it recognised at the awards for several years now.
It has been commended for its first-class delivery of food, drink, service, and all-around pub experience.
The Galvin Green Man is also one of the oldest pubs in Essex, having been built in 1341, and its location in the countryside with the River Chelmer running through its beer garden doesn’t exactly hurt its charm.
At last year's award the pub actually won the top accolade of Best Pub in the UK, but in 2022 they lost out to The Frogmill which is located in the Gloucestershire village of Shipton Oliffe.
The National Pub & Bar Awards aims to showcase the UK’s finest pubs and bars on a national scale, across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
