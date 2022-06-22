BOSSES have warned disruption is still expected on a number of train services despite no strikes today.

c2c and Greater Anglia are urging commuters to check the timetable before travelling.

Day one of a three-day plan strike took place yesterday, leaving stations across the county deserted.

Although there are no strikes planned today, disruption is still expected all week.  

A spokesman for Greater Anglia tweeted this morning: “Due to strike actions trains will start later than usual this morning.

“Please check times before you travel.”

A c2c spokesman added: “Nationwide industrial action 21, 23, and 25 June, very limited service between 7:30am and 6:30pm only, but disruption expected all week.

“Services this morning will only start from 6:30am.”