BOSSES have warned disruption is still expected on a number of train services despite no strikes today.
c2c and Greater Anglia are urging commuters to check the timetable before travelling.
Day one of a three-day plan strike took place yesterday, leaving stations across the county deserted.
Although there are no strikes planned today, disruption is still expected all week.
A spokesman for Greater Anglia tweeted this morning: “Due to strike actions trains will start later than usual this morning.
“Please check times before you travel.”
A c2c spokesman added: “Nationwide industrial action 21, 23, and 25 June, very limited service between 7:30am and 6:30pm only, but disruption expected all week.
“Services this morning will only start from 6:30am.”
