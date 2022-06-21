Have you ever felt the unique pain that comes when your favourite beauty product is discontinued? Us too.

But don't despair, LOOKFANTASTIC is here to save the day with its top five dupes for popular beauty products that have been discontinued by some of the biggest brands on the market.

If you've been trying to get your hands on cult classics from Becca, Lancôme, NYX and have come up disappointed, that could be about to change.

The ultimate beauty destination has complied five stunning dupe products to help fill the holes those in-demand discounted products left behind.

A woman putting on mascara. Credit: Canva

LOOKFANTASTIC reveals best beauty product dupes of discontinued items

DISCONTINUED: NYX Dark Circle Concealer

DUPE: Bobbi Brown’s Creamy Corrector in ‘Dark Peach’

Bobbi Brown’s Creamy Corrector in ‘Dark Peach’. Credit: LOOKFANTASTIC

1,900 people each month still search for the NYX Dark Circle Concealer around the world despite it being dropped from the brand.

The peach-toned correctors work to disguise the look of dark or purple rings, meaning that your under-eyes appear brighter and more fresh looking.

Featuring six balancing shades at a similar price, the NYX Professional Makeup 3C Palette Color Correcting Concealer is the ultimate colour corrector at just £12 via the LOOKFANTASTIC website.

For a single shade alternative, the beauty retailer suggests Bobbi Brown’s Creamy Corrector in ‘Dark Peach’ which comes in various shades and only costs £21.50 via the LOOKFANTASTIC website.

DISCONTINUED: Becca Under Eye Brightener

DUPE: Makeup Revolution Eye Bright Under-Eye Corrector

Makeup Revolution Eye Bright Under-Eye Corrector. Credit: LOOKFANTASTIC

After Becca shut its doors for good in 2021, fans of its legendary eye-brightener were left heartbroken.

But their misery is over because Makeup Revolution’s Eye Bright Under-Eye Corrector is the next best thing.

The lightweight corrector, priced at £6, helps awaken tired-looking eyes with its clever formula that features light-reflecting pigments and castor seed oil.

It is coming soon to the LOOKFANTASTIC website, check if it's in now.

DISCONTINUED: Becca Champagne Pop Highlighter

DUPE: wet n' wild MegaGlo Highlighting Powder

Wet N' Wild MegaGlo Highlighting Powder. Credit: LOOKFANTASTIC

When we lost Becca, we also lost its glorious Champagne Pop Highlighter that gained cult status in many a makeup bag due to its natural-looking coverage.

But all is not lost because you can get that instant holographic glow elsewhere with this Wet N' Wild MegaGlo Highlighting Powder.

With its shimmery pigment, you get a golden, pearlescent finish for currently £3.74 ( RRP £4.99) via the LOOKFANTASTIC website.

DISCONTINUED: benefit Zings Eyebrow Kit

DUPE: Sleek MakeUP Brow Kit

Sleek MakeUP Brow Kit. Credit: LOOKFANTASTIC

Benefit's Zings Eyebrow Kit featured two pans – one powder and one waxy formula to shape, define and set your brows in an instant.

It covered all your bases with two brow brushes and a pair of portable tweezers except that you can't actually add it to your basket anymore.

Thankfully, the Sleek MakeUP ( £8.49) is on hand with a Brow Kit that is not a far stretch from the benefit version.

The Brow Kit which holds wax and powder formulas with a handy mirror is coming soon to the LOOKFANTASTIC website, check if it's in now.

DISCONTINUED: Lancôme Juicy Tubes

DUPE: NYX Cosmetics This Is Juice Gloss

NYX Cosmetics This Is Juice Gloss. Credit: LOOKFANTASTIC

Lancôme Juicy Tubes were one of the most sought-after products not so very long ago but no longer.

If you're looking to relive your 00s best bits or you simply want to see what all of the fuss is all about, check out the brand new This Is Juice Gloss from MYX.

The lip gloss is available in a range of fruity shades, delivering a juicy pop of pigment which is perfect for summer.

Pick up yours for £7.50 via the LOOKFANTASTIC website.