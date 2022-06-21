LEGO has kickstarted its 90th-anniversary summer celebrations at LEGO CON 2022 with the launch of nine brand new products.

The virtual and free-to-attend convention was designed for brick lovers everywhere and was hosted by Vick Hope, Joel McHale and Melvin Odoom.

The major toy company revealed two 'heritage products' including the LEGO® Lion Knights’ Castle and LEGO® Galaxy Explorer which were created to make us feel all the nostalgic feels.

Fans were also treated to a sneak peek of some upcoming products which you can now check out below.

LEGO® Lion Knights’ Castle. Credit: LEGO

“Our fantastic LEGO CON is all about bringing fans together around our shared passion for the brick. It is our way of opening our virtual doors and bringing fans of all ages closer to our designers and incredible products, to experience some of what we experience every day at the LEGO Group,” said Emma Perkins, Head of The LEGO Agency EMEA.

She added: “This year’s LEGO CON kicks off our 90th anniversary celebrations and, to celebrate all of our awesome fans, we wanted to make sure this year's show was even bigger, better and brickier than last year!”

LEGO launches '90 years of play' celebrations with new products

LEGO® Marvel Sanctum Sanctorum

LEGO® Marvel Sanctum Sanctorum. Credit: LEGO

Recreate Doctor Strange's residence in this 2,708-piece LEGO set.

The brand new set brings in classic scenes from Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

While the top story houses the museum of mystical collections, you'll find the library in the middle and other familiar features on the ground level.

The 18+ set will be available for £214.99 from August 1 2022 via the LEGO website.

LEGO® BrickHeadz™ FC Barcelona Go Brick Me

LEGO® BrickHeadz™ FC Barcelona Go Brick Me. Credit: LEGO

Suitable for ages 10 and over, fans of FC Barcelona will be thrilled to build a BrickHeadz™ model of themselves playing for one of the world’s biggest football clubs.

You can choose from three different skin tones and four different hair colours and many different hairstyles including spikes, ponytails, a mohawk or bald.

The shirt features the club’s iconic crest on the front and the fantastic set will be available from August 1 2022.

LEGO® Star Wars™ The Justifier™

LEGO® Star Wars™ The Justifier™. Credit: LEGO

Omega has been imprisoned on board the starship The Justifier by Bounty hunter Cad Bane.

The awesome starship has a super-detailed cockpit, spring-loaded shooters and cool flight and landing modes.

The 1022-piece buildable set will cost you £149.99 and will be available from August 1 2022 on the LEGO website.

LEGO® Star Wars™ AT-TE™ Walker

LEGO® Star Wars™ AT-TE™ Walker. Credit: LEGO

Grab your weapons and thermal detonators and power into battle against the Separatist Droid Army, with the incredible AT-TE Walker!

With Commander Cody in the cockpit, stride across rocky terrain and fire the rotating heavy blaster cannon.

Suitable for those aged 10 and over, the 1082-piece set will be available from August 2022 via the LEGO website.

LEGO® Lion Knights’ Castle

LEGO® Lion Knights’ Castle. Credit: LEGO

Available from August 3 2022, the Lion Knights' Castle is a classic reimagined.

To mark 90 years of LEGO history, the Lion Knights’ Castle is a new interpretation of the iconic LEGO Castle theme.

The impressive set comes packed with intricate details and 4,514 piece project to savour.

It will cost you £344.99 via the LEGO website.

LEGO® Avatar Toruk Makto & Tree of Souls

LEGO® Avatar Toruk Makto & Tree of Souls. Credit: LEGO

Reunite with Jake Sully, Neytiri, Mo’at and Tsu’Tey at the Tree of Souls in this iconic LEGO® Avatar set.

The 1212-piece set recreates the scene where Jake joins with the majestic Toruk and becomes the 6th Toruk Makto.

Get yours for £129.99 via the LEGO website from October 1 2022.

LEGO® Minecraft® The Skeleton Dungeon

LEGO® Minecraft® The Skeleton Dungeon. Credit: LEGO

Pick up your pickaxe and explore the stalagmites and stalactites of the dripstone cave in this Minecraft The Skeleton Dungeon set.

With 364 pieces, kids from eight years old will be able to play and build this entertaining set.

You will be able to buy your own set for £24.99 via the LEGO website from August 1 2022.

LEGO® Minecraft® The Abandoned Village

LEGO® Minecraft® The Abandoned Village. Credit: LEGO

Minecraft fans will obsess over this Abandoned Village set with 422 fun pieces to build.

You can rebuild the zombie farm and craft the village in your own awesome style.

Buy your set from August 1 for £44.99 via the LEGO website.

LEGO® Super Mario™ Character Pack Series 5

LEGO® Super Mario™ Character Pack Series 5. Credit: LEGO

Suitable for ages 6 and up, this LEGO® Super Mario™ adventures set contains a mystery buildable character with an Action Tag.

You can collect up to eight LEGO Super Mario characters, including Nabbit, plus a Purple Toad, Hammer Bro, Waddlewing, Toady, Baby Yoshi, Red Yoshi and Blue Shy Guy.

Arriving on August 1, buy yours for £4.99 via the LEGO website.

LEGO® Art Floral Art Set

LEGO® Art Floral Art Set. Credit: LEGO

Launching on August 1, the Art Floral set is sure to unleash your creativity.

The floral art wall kit is set to make your imagination bloom and create a peaceful place to unwind.

The stunning set will cost you £59.99 via the LEGO website.

LEGO® Galaxy Explorer

LEGO® Galaxy Explorer. Credit: LEGO

LEGO is releasing a special anniversary edition of the Classic 497 LEGO Galaxy Explorer.

It retains all the features of the 1979 set but on a bigger scale and comes with four astronaut figures and accessories.

Dropping on August 1 222, pick up yours for £89.99 via the LEGO website.