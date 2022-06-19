THE sky was lit up last night with regular lightning strikes across the county.
The lightning storm was witnessed in the South of England last night following the short heatwave this weekend.
The thunderstorm provided most of Essex with heavy rain and loud thunder into the early hours of this morning.
The Met Office predicts today’s weather to be “A largely fine, dry day in prospect with sunny spells and areas of cloud at times.
Lightning struck something 2236hrs between @ECFRS #Billericay station but opposite @REIDSbillericay jeez the bang sounded like a bomb @EssexWeather ⚡️🌩⛈ (Sounded muted as sweared with family as gave all shock) pic.twitter.com/7RwW0uDKu8— DJ Allbury (@djallbury) June 18, 2022
“Some isolated light showers developing for the afternoon, mainly in southern parts. Feeling pleasantly warm, with mostly light winds. Maximum temperature 21 °C.”
Evening showers are expected to ease tonight with the next heavy shower expected later on Thursday.
Residents in Essex shared their videos and pictures of the storm online.
