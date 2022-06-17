The organiser of the Eurovision Song Contest has asked the UK to host Eurovision 2023 after it ruled it would not be possible to do so in Ukraine.

Ukraine won this year’s contest with Kalush Orchestra’s song 'Stefania' as Europe came together to show solidarity for the nation after it had been invaded by Russia.

The winners of Eurovision then usually go on to host the following year's event but Eurovision's organisers say they have “with deep regret” concluded that it will not be possible to provide the security and operational guarantees required to host the contest in Ukraine.

In a statement posted online, the EBU (European Broadcasting Union) thanked the Ukraine's public broadcaster, UA:PBC, for its “wholehearted cooperation and commitment in exploring all scenarios” but shared its “sadness and disappointment” that the contest cannot be held in the war-torn country.

“The EBU has been supporting UA:PBC across a whole range of areas since the invasion. We will ensure that this support continues so UA:PBC can maintain the indispensable service they provide to Ukrainians,” it said.

“As a result of this decision, in accordance with the rules and to ensure the continuity of the event, the EBU will now begin discussions with the BBC, as this year’s runner-up, to potentially host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom.

“It is our full intention that Ukraine’s win will be reflected in next year’s shows. This will be a priority for us in our discussions with the eventual hosts.”

If the UK does host the contest in 2023, it would be the ninth time it has taken place here – more than any other country.

The BBC said in a statement: “We have seen the announcement from the EBU. Clearly these aren’t a set of circumstances that anyone would want.

“Following their decision, we will of course discuss the BBC hosting the Eurovision Song Contest.”

The UK's representative at Eurovision 2022, Sam Ryder, came second in the contest with his song 'Space Man'.

Sam, from Maldon, has since gone on to take part in the Queen's jubilee celebrations and appear on Googlebox.