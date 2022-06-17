Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.

These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, June 17 to Sunday, June 19.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, June 17 in Essex?





A12

The usual pre-planned works that will be taking place on the A12 on Friday is on the Northbound link road from the A138, which has a 24 hour closure in place for construction works until October 29.

On the A12 Eastbound and Westbound from Junction 25 to Junction 30 there will be carriageway closure and a diversion route for barrier/fence safety repairs from 9pm to 5am.

Meanwhile, on the A12 Northbound and Southbound from Junction 29 to 31 there will also be carriageway closure and a diversion route for barrier/fence safety repairs from the same time.

Additionally, on the Southbound way on Junction 19 there will be a carriageway closure for reconstruction/renewal from 9pm to 5am.

Dartford Crossing

Northbound on the West Tunnel there will be a tunnel closure for a survey works from 9pm to 5am.

M25

On the M25 clockwise between Junction 27 and 28 there will be carriageway closures and link road closures for resurfacing works from 11pm to 6am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, June 18 in Essex?

A12

On the Southbound way on Junction 19 there will be a carriageway closure for reconstruction/renewal from 9pm to 5am.

Dartford Crossing

The Northbound carriageway on the West Tunnel will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.

M25

On the M25 clockwise from Junction 27 to 28 there will be carriageway and link road closures for resurfacing works from 10pm to 6am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, June 19 in Essex?





A12

On the Southbound way on Junction 19 there will be a carriageway closure for reconstruction/renewal from 9pm to 5am.

Dartford Crossing

The Northbound carriageway on the East Tunnel will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.

M25

Like on Saturday between Junction 27 and 28 there will be carriageway and link road closures for resurfacing works, but this time they will be from 10.30pm to 5.30am.

Between Junction 30 and 29 there will be carriageway and entry slip road closures for carriageway repairs at the same time.