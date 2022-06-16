A TALENTED seven-year-old recognised as the youngest DJ in the world is now playing to thousands at festivals and clubs.

Archie Norbury, from north Essex, started mixing tunes aged just two and was crowned the world’s youngest DJ by Guinness World Records in October 2019.

Better known as DJ Archie, the young talent received the accolade at just four years and 130 days old.

He won the title after playing a music set for a full hour at the Hong Kong club Bungalow - blasting classic house tunes to clubbers.

DJ Archie

Now seven, he is taking social media by storm - boasting 44,000 followers on TikTok and 100,000 more on his Facebook page.

Proud dad John Norbury, 40, takes the talented DJ to events around the country, where he performs to electronic music fans of all ages.

John said: “I’m as shocked as everyone, don’t get me wrong – the best bit for me is when artists come round to work with Archie and there’s a split second where their faces just change.

“Everyone was dubious and then there’s just a moment where things change for them and they think, ‘wow, he’s really doing that’.

“He knows what an intro is, what a drop and a break-down is, he knows the best points to mix the tracks into the others – he even does things I can’t do.

“To start with I colour-coded everything for him and taught him via a colour system, then when he was five, I took all the colours away and now he just does it on his own.

“He’s really focused and driven which I think is a little bit to do with the fact that his brother is thirteen – they’ve got a six-year age difference.”

Archie and his dad, a sales and marketing director, along with his mum Joanna Norbury, 37, an administrator, and his brother, are based in Essex but have previously lived in Hong Kong and Dubai – where Archie was born.

His talents as a DJ first appeared when he was just two and began playing with John’s music equipment – despite being told he wasn’t allowed to.