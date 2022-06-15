A PERSON has died after being hit by a train.

Greater Anglia services were heavily disrupted across Essex yesterday evening, after a person was hit by a train between Witham and Shenfield.

The British Transport Police has since confirmed the person has died in a statement.

A spokesman said: “Officers were called to Ingatestone station at 5.24pm yesterday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

More than ten Greater Anglia services were cancelled across the county, with others delayed, causing issues to Colchester, Southend, and Clacton trains amongst others.

The train company had said services were unable to run on the mainlines between Ingatestone and Chelmsford.

A spokesman apologised for the disruption.