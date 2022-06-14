Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal House who are looking for a forever home.
There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.
If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.
You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.
Randall
Gender - Male
Age - One year old
Breed - Jack Rusell Terrier cross
Colour - Brown and White
Randall is a dog who loves walks, and will need plenty of exercise and brain games to keep his young mind and body fit and healthy.
He is only a baby so will need lots of general obedience, recall, and housetraining as he has not had the chance to learn these yet.
Additionally, he is a little bit on the shy side so would love to live with a calm and confident doggy friend to help build his confidence and show him the ropes
If you would like to adopt Randall, you can view his full profile here.
Lilah
Gender - Female
Age - One year old
Breed - Domestic shorthair crossbreed
Colour - Tabby
Lilah is a very sociable cat who loves playing with her toys and loves taking long naps in the sun.
She is very vocal and will use her sweet little meows to let you know how happy she is to see you.
If you would like to adopt Lilah you can view her full profile here.
Jasper
Gender - Male
Age - One year old
Breed - Border Collie
Colour - Black and White
Jasper is a typical Border Collie and is looking for a home with lots of knowledge and experience of owning the breed before.
He is super cuddly and will love someone who has a lot of time to be dedicated to his training and cuddle needs.
Jasper lacks confidence when passing and saying hello to other dogs but his socialisation is going well at Danaher Animal Home.
If you would like to adopt Jasper, you can view his full profile here.
Luke and Leia
Gender - Male and Female
Age - 12 years old (approx)
Breed - Domestic shorthair crossbreed
Colour - Black & White and Black
Luke and Leia are siblings who are looking for a home together and love nothing more than a bit of a fuss plus a warm lap to sit on.
They've had a bit of a hard time lately as their beloved previous owner passed away.
As you can imagine this is probably a very uncertain and confusing time for them, so they are looking for a stable and happy home to see out the rest of their years together.
If you want to adopt Luke and Leia you can view their full profile here.
