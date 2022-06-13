A RAGING inferno tackled by more than ten crews of firefighters has resulted in a historical thatched cottage suffering 'extensive' damage.

Fire crews from Braintree, Halstead, Coggeshall, Sible Hedingham, Dunmow, Wethersfield, Witham and Chelmsford were called to Cressing Road, Braintree just after 12am today.

Supporting firefighters from Rayleigh, Newport, Harlow and South Woodham Ferrers also attended the jaw-dropping and devastating blaze.

Upon arrival, the crews were confronted with a property measuring 15 metres by five metres which was engulfed in flames, but thankfully the occupants had managed to escape.

Despite the best efforts of the fire crews, who worked throughout the night and remain at the scene this morning, the roof of the building was destroyed.

As a result of the incident, Cressing Road remains closed between Coggeshall Road and Trotters Field, so motorists are being asked to find alternative routes.

Station Manager Howard Midwood said: “Sadly there has been extensive damage to an historical thatched cottage.

“But thanks to the skill and professionalism of the firefighters, the fire was stopped from spreading to the neighbouring properties and as many personal possessions as possible could be saved from inside.

“Our control room team also did a fantastic job, co-ordinating the response.”

A full investigation into the cause of the fire will now take place.