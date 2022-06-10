A PERSON has died after being hit by a train between Colchester and Ipswich.

The incident happened at 8.35am and has lead to significant delays for passengers.

A spokeswoman for the British Transport Police said officers were called to the line near Bentley following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics also attended but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Greater Anglia is reporting serious delays for passengers.

Any train service running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

It is reported that all Greater Anglia services going through these stations are currently at a stand still while the emergency services work.

Commuters can expect disruption on their journey til further notice.

Greater Anglia is currently attempting to source rail replacement vehicles to operate between Colchester and Ipswich via Manningtree.

Greater Anglia detailed the incident on a series of Tweets.