A PERSON has been hit by a train between Colchester and Ipswich.
The incident happened at 8am and has lead to all railway lines being blocked.
Greater Anglia is reporting serious delays for passengers.
Any train service running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.
It is reported that all Greater Anglia services going through these stations are currenlty at a stand still while the emergency services work.
Commuters can expect disruption on their journey til further notice.
Greater Anglia is currently attempting to source rail replacement vehicles to operate between Colchester and Ipswich via Manningtree.
Greater Anglia detailed the incident on a series of Tweets.
⚠ NEW: Due to a person hit by a train between Colchester and #Ipswich all lines are blocked.— Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) June 10, 2022
Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until further notice.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel