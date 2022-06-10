A PERSON has been hit by a train between Colchester and Ipswich.

The incident happened at 8am and has lead to all railway lines being blocked.

Greater Anglia is reporting serious delays for passengers.

Any train service running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

It is reported that all Greater Anglia services going through these stations are currenlty at a stand still while the emergency services work.

Commuters can expect disruption on their journey til further notice.

Greater Anglia is currently attempting to source rail replacement vehicles to operate between Colchester and Ipswich via Manningtree.

Greater Anglia detailed the incident on a series of Tweets.