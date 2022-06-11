Thousands of Essex rail workers are set to strike this month over pay freezes and job losses in growing disputes which threaten to disrupt travel across the county in the coming weeks.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union and Aslef are walking out in three-day strike action this month.

The furious union members say they are walking due to disputes over pay.

Bosses of Greater Anglia and c2c have pledged to make plans in an effort to reduce the impact of the strikes on customers.

However, the Government and campaigners say it will cause disruption and damage the industry.

When are the strikes?

Members of Aslef at Greater Anglia will strike on June 23 and those in the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at c2c and Greater Anglia will walk out on June 21, 23 and 25.

The RMT also announced another 24-hour strike on London Underground on June 21 to coincide with the first rail strike, threatening widespread travel chaos.

The union said it will be the biggest strike on the railways since 1989.

Why are they striking?





Aslef announced strikes at three companies, including Greater Anglia in separate rows over pay, while members of the RMT are walking out over pay, conditions and safety.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Railway workers have been treated appallingly and despite our best efforts in negotiations, the rail industry with the support of the government has failed to take their concerns seriously.

"We have a cost-of-living crisis, and it is unacceptable for railway workers to either lose their jobs or face another year of a pay freeze when inflation is at 11.1pc and rising.

"Our union will now embark on a sustained campaign of industrial action which will shut down the railway system.

"Rail companies are making at least £500m a year in profits, whilst fat cat rail bosses have been paid millions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This unfairness is fuelling our members anger and their determination to win a fair settlement.

"RMT is open to meaningful negotiations with rail bosses and ministers, but they will need to come up with new proposals to prevent months of disruption on our railways."

How will this affect commuters?

The Government and rail industry have criticised the move, calling it “hugely disappointing and premature”, and warning the action could affect the industry’s recovery from the damage caused by Covid.

A Department for Transport spokesman said: “Strikes should always be the last resort, not the first, so it is hugely disappointing and premature that the RMT is calling for industrial action before even entering discussions.

“The railway is still on life support, with passenger numbers 25 per cent down, and anything that drives away even more of them risks killing services and jobs.”

But bosses at Greater Anglia and c2c have pledged to prepare contingency plans to reduce impact on customers.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director said: “We are working on a number of contingency options with the aim of providing our customers with the best possible service depending on the circumstances.”

Rob Mullen, c2c managing director, added: "The industry and the wider nation is going through uncertain times and we appreciate that means colleagues feel real unease and want some certainty going forward.

"We will be engaging with the RMT with the hope that colleagues and our customers see the least possible impact."