A 12-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a serious crash in Essex.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after the collision involving a silver SUV and a bicycle.

The rider of the bicycle, a 12 year old boy, has been taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Essex Police is appealing for witnesses following the serious collision in Broomfield Road, close to the junction with Patching Hall Lane, in Chelmsford at about 8.30am today.

A spokesman for the force said: "Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam or doorbell footage to get in touch."

Anyone with information can submit a report online at essex.police.uk, quoting incident 192 of June 9.

Witnesses can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111