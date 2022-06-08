A CARE home resident who couldn’t make it to her son’s wedding had her dream come true when the wedding was brought to her.

Rita Kemp-Messam, 92, is a resident at Springfields Nursing Home in Colchester.

Her son, Gareth Kemp, was due to get married last Wednesday.

However, due to mobility and health issues, Rita was unable to make it to the wedding.

This news sparked the care home into action, coming up with the idea to bring the wedding to Rita.

Activities and wellbeing co-ordinator at Springfields Robyn Clayton said: “They were all gutted that she couldn’t be a part of their special day.

“That is when I came up with the brilliant - and rather whacky - idea to bring the wedding to her.

“When I suggested it, they were all on board, and then came emails and phone calls to try and sort this all out, and we did.”

After getting legally married on the Wednesday morning, Gareth, along with new wife Wendy, went to the home to surprise mum Rita and recreated the ceremony at Springfields.

Robyn added: “She had no clue it had been planned, and we had even snuck in clothes and a hat for her for the event.

“Genuinely up until five minutes before she didn’t know anything about it and bless her obviously the first thing she did was burst into tears as she was absolutely overwhelmed.

“Gareth and Wendy re-created the ceremony with a celebrant in front of their mother in the afternoon with her family in attendance.

“We also got in touch with Rock the Day in Braintree, who gladly supplied beautiful flowers and decorations, donating their time and equipment free of charge, and the weather was amazing so we were outside throwing confetti too.

“It was a wonderful experience for everyone and especially for Rita, who had all her family in one room for the first time in well over two years.

“It was also so great after the time we have had over Covid, and I am so glad it was as successful as we’d hoped.”