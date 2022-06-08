ESSEX singer Olly Murs has announced his engagement to bodybuilder girlfriend Amelia Tank.

The Witham popstar, who rose to fame on The X Factor in 2009, coupled up with Tank while taking time out to have surgery to repair knee ligament damage.

The couple previously went to the gym together and had been on a few dates which did not work out.

In 2020, he told Good Morning Britain: “After my operation, we got in contact again… I was away from this world of showbiz and just at home.

“I had my hair shaven, I had one leg, a big belly – I don’t know why she’s with me.”

Both had been enjoying a romantic beach getaway together, when the 38-year-old popped the question on Saturday, sharing the big news on Instagram yesterday.

He posted a picture of the pair hugging on a cliffside, with the caption “04.06.2022. Amelia Tank”, with a ring and white heart emoji.

Amelia also went on social media to share the news, posting a video of her leaping into his arms on the beach, surrounded by friends and family.

Celebrity friends including reality queen Vicky Pattison, TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher and actress Michelle Keegan sent their congratulations.