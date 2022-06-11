Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal House who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Rocco

Rocco (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - One year old

Breed -

Colour - Black

Rocco is a young dog who is ready to find his forever home, and would love an adventurous family to explore the countryside with.

Potential adopters need to understand that Rocco has never lived in a home before. He will need time and patience with getting used to toilet training and possibly the new sounds, sights and smells a home has to offer.

He gets on well with other dogs when out and about, as well as adoring human interaction.

If you would like to adopt Rocco you can view his full profile here.

Snowball and Sassy

Snowball and Sassy (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male (Snowball), Female (Sassy)

Age - Both are two years old

Breed - Angora

Colour - White (Snowball), Brown (Sassy)

Snowball and Sassy are two rabbits who are looking to find a home together.

Both have very impressive coats that will need daily grooming to make sure the condition of their fur is kept in pristine condition.

This won't be difficult at all to maintain as they are both very used to being groomed and will sit or lay still enjoying the fuss whilst you work

If you would like to adopt Snowball and Sassy you can view their full profile here.

Hades

Hades (RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Seven years old

Breed - German Shepherd

Colour - Black and Tan

If you are looking for a loyal German Shepherd companion then Hades is the dog for you, he will love to spend quality time with you watching films on the sofa, going for walks in nature or a game of football in the garden.

A calm, patient home would be ideal for him as he can get a bit overwhelmed if his world gets too busy.

He would also prefer to be the only pet in the home.

If you want to adopt Hades you can view his full profile here.

Mabel

Mabel (RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Two years old

Breed - Domestic shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Brown and white

Mabel has had a difficult time over the last few months after her previous owner brought her in because she was about to have a litter.

Even after this uncertain time, Mabel remains a very sweet cat who is always excited to interact with people. She is playful and enjoys spending her afternoons with her cat toys.

If you want to adopt Mabel, you can view their full profile here.