OUTSTANDING figures revered within their respected fields will be celebrated during an educational complex’s summer graduation ceremonies.

The University of Essex will present honorary degrees to professionals working in the arts, sport, technology, science and business sectors in July.

One of those set to be recognised is campaigning environmental journalist Charles Clover, who is the chairman of the Dedham Vale Protection Society.

He is also the co-founder of Blue Marine Foundation, an influential marine conservation charity, and the author of The End of the Line.

Mental health and human rights lawyer Lucy Scott-Moncrieff CBE and former Times Higher Education editor Judith Judd will also be honoured.

Elsewhere, well-known East 15 acting graduate David Yip will also be celebrated, as well as Clare Woodman CBE – one of the most senior women in international banking.

Clare said: “I am deeply grateful and feel very privileged to be receiving this honorary degree from my alma mater.

“I have so many fond memories from my time as an undergraduate at this great institution and am humbled to be a recipient of such a distinguished accolade.”

Paralympian athlete Anne Wafula Strike MBE, Jane Gurney, boss of the Essex & Hertfordshire Air Ambulance, and many more will also be given honorary degrees.

Entrepreneur Chantelle Bell, on the other hand, who is the co-founder of Syrona Health, is set to be named Alumna of the Year.

Professor Anthony Forster, vice chancellor of the University of Essex said: “We are delighted to be recognising the contribution of these incredible individuals who are a real inspiration to our community.

“Many receiving honorary degrees are Essex alumni who have gone on to make a significant difference across the globe and represent the Essex spirit in action.

“We are also honouring other inspirational figures in their chosen fields and we are thrilled to welcome them to our Essex family as honorary graduates.”

The University of Essex summer graduation ceremonies, the first since the coronavirus pandemic started, will run over two weeks starting from July 18.