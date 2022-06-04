THUNDERSTORMS could dampen platinum jubilee festivities, with the Met Office issuing a weather warning for Essex.

Forecasters are predicting heavy rain and lightning in some places and a yellow warning has been put in place from midnight until 6pm on Sunday.

The Met Office says there is a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

It has also warned of a small chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services due to lightning strikes and flooding, as well as possible power cuts, difficult driving conditions, and road closures.

The warning has been issued for the morning after storms were initially predicted for, on Saturday evening.

Organisers of the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace feared the weather could rain on their parade, with 22,000 people expected to attend the star-studded event which will see performances from the likes of Sir Rod Stewart, Craig David and Sam Ryder.