MORE than 70 aircraft flew over Essex today for the Queen's jubilee.

Dozens of aircraft from the Royal Navy, including the Red Arrows, took part in the flypast.

Picture by Tom Smith

Picture by David Jefford

Picture by David Jefford

It took about six minutes to fly over the crowds who watched, and the display included helicopters from the Royal Navy and aircraft from the Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Picture by David Jefford

Picture by Jason Lund

Picture by David Jefford

The flypast followed Trooping The Colour, and was watched on by the Royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Picture by Duncan Bilney

Picture by Duncan Bilney

The Queen was joined by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Princess Alexandra, the Duke of Kent, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence , the Princess Royal, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince George, the Duke of Cambridge, the Countess of Wessex, James Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor, and the Earl of Wessex.

Picture: PA/Wire

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “I’m proud that the Armed Forces are leading the nation in celebration with such a spectacular display.

“Throughout the Platinum Jubilee celebrations we will all enjoy the expertise, skill and talent of our Armed Forces as we celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.”