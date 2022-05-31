An Essex family is leaving much-loved Channel 4 show Gogglebox after three series, with "exciting opportunities approaching".

The Baggs family, made up of mum and dad Lisa and Terry and their sons Joe and George, have been adored by fans since they joined the show in 2020.

The armchair critics are also hits on TikTok, with 1million fans following Joe's account and George amassing nearly 800,000 fans.

Sharing the news of their departure from the show, Joe took to Instagram to say: "Hey everyone. Wanted to give you a quick update on the Baggs family.

Read more >>> The Essex stars named and shamed by watchdog for repeatedly breaking rules

"After three incredible seasons on Channel 4's Gogglebox we have taken the decision to leave the show. We have loved every second of being part of the Gogglebox family and it’s truly been the opportunity of a lifetime.

"With lots of exciting opportunities approaching for us all, we just couldn’t commit to filming another series, but are so grateful for the opportunity.

"Thank you for all of your support whilst we have been on the show and over on TikTok."

Gogglebox co-star Ellie Warner has shown her support for the family from Great Dunmow, commenting "all the best to you guys" with heart emojis.

Followers expressed their disappointment and support in the comment section, with one saying: "Gonna miss you all. Favourite family on Gogglebox."

Another fan added: "I hope you guys leaving means there's a possibility of your own show coming."