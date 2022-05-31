Experts have given another update on the weather in Essex for the four-day Platinum Jubilee weekend...and it's not great news.

Forecasters at Essex Weather Centre have reported there is a risk of showers and thunderstorms this weekend, as residents are set to celebrate the Queen's 70 years of service.

Essex Weather Centre tweeted: "Weekend looking a little more unsettled on this morning's model output.

"With low-pressure nearby, the risk of showers/thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday."

The Met Office has also said Thursday and Friday will be dry and bright with isolated heavy, thundery showers possible during Saturday.

The weather will be turning warmer towards the end of the week, the experts say.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Helen Caughey said: “The main source of uncertainty for the weekend itself is to do with how far a plume of warm air, currently across the continent, encroaches over southern areas of the UK from late on Friday.

“The latest outlook suggests that this plume of warm air could bring a spell of showers to southern areas overnight on Friday and into early Saturday, with some showers hanging around for a time on Saturday.

“Further showers are likely for southern areas on Sunday, perhaps the odd heavy one, most likely at this stage for the far southeast.”

As the coast is expected to be "incredibly busy" this Bank Holiday weekend, Gabbi Batchelor, water safety education manager at the RNLI said: “We are expecting the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday Weekend and the half-term holidays to be incredibly busy at the coast.

“We want everyone to enjoy their trip but we also want to make sure people stay safe and know what to do in an emergency.

“If you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live: lean back, using your arms and legs to stay afloat. Control your breathing, then call for help or swim to safety. In a coastal emergency, call 999 or 112 for the Coastguard.”