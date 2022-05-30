Essex residents are encouraged to have the Covid-19 vaccine and booster jabs if they haven’t already to maintain immunity ahead of the summer holidays.

Lucy Wightman, director of public health in Essex, is encouraging residents who haven’t had the Covid-19 vaccine to get it as soon as possible and avoid potentially missing out on holidays and other special events, including the Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend, due to the virus.

The message comes as evidence shows how immunity from Covid-19 can decrease over time following the vaccine, Essex County Council says.

Ms Wightman, said: “While it might feel like Covid-19 has gone away, this is sadly not the case and vaccination remains one of the best defences against it. I cannot recommend it highly enough, particularly if you’re looking forward to a holiday or another event this year.

“I would also urge anyone who is eligible for the fourth dose to have it. This has been shown to significantly increase the body’s immune defences beyond the peak of the third dose.

"It is important to keep your immunity topped up, especially if you are older or more vulnerable. The vaccine offers the best chance of doing that.”

While travel guidelines can differ between countries, proof of Covid-19 vaccination status or exemption is a requirement for many.

Some countries also require travellers to demonstrate that they have received their primary course of a Covid-19 approved vaccination or booster within a certain time period.

Residents should carefully check all requirements before travelling.

Although there are no longer legal restrictions in place, the Government has issued guidance to reduce the risk of catching and spreading Covid-19, which Essex residents are still encouraged to follow.