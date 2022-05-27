Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.

These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, May 27 to Sunday, May 29.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, May 27 in Essex?





A12

The usual pre-planned works that will be taking place on the A12 on Friday is on the Northbound link road from the A138, which has a 24 hour closure in place for construction works until October 29.

On the A12 Eastbound and Westbound from Junction 25 to Junction 30 there will be carriageway closure and a diversion route for barrier/fence safety repairs in the same from 9pm to 5am.

Meanwhile, on the A12 Northbound and Southbound from Junction 29 to 31 there will be carriageway closure and a diversion route for barrier/fence safety repairs from the same time.

Dartford Crossing

Northbound on the East Tunnel there will be a tunnel closure for a survey works from 11pm to 5am.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise there will be lane and link road closures for parapet works between Junction 28 and 27 from 11pm to 6am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, May 28 in Essex?

Dartford Crossing

The Northbound carriageway on the West Tunnel will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise from Junction 26 to 25 there will be carriageway and entry slip road closures for electrical works from 10pm to 5am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, May 29 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Northbound and Southbound from Junction 29 to 31 there will be carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repairs from 9pm to 5am.

Dartford Crossing

The Northbound carriageway on the East Tunnel will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.