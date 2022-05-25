ESSEX rail staff have voted for strike actions in a bitter dispute over pay, conditions and safety, threatening massive disruption to the network in the coming weeks.

Greater Anglia and c2c staff have joined members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 other train operators across the country in launching a campaign of industrial action.

The Government and rail industry criticised the move, calling it “hugely disappointing and premature”, and warning the action could affect the rail industry’s recovery from the damage caused by coronavirus.

The union’s leaders will now decide when to call strikes, which would bring huge parts of the network to a standstill.

The union said it was the biggest endorsement for industrial action by railway workers since privatisation in the 1990s.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Today’s overwhelming endorsement by railway workers is a vindication of the union’s approach and sends a clear message that members want a decent pay rise, job security and no compulsory redundancies.

“Our NEC will now meet to discuss a timetable for strike action from mid-June, but we sincerely hope ministers will encourage the employers to return to the negotiating table and hammer out a reasonable settlement with the RMT.”

If strikes go ahead, they would cost the rail industry around £30 million each day, according to sources.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Strikes should always be the last resort, not the first, so it is hugely disappointing and premature that the RMT is calling for industrial action before even entering discussions.

“Taxpayers across the country contributed £16 billion to keep our railways running throughout the pandemic while ensuring not a single worker lost their job.

“The railway is still on life support, with passenger numbers 25% down, and anything that drives away even more of them risks killing services and jobs. Train travel for millions more people is now a choice, not a necessity. Strikes stop our customers choosing rail, and they might never return.

“We urge the RMT to reconsider and accept the invitation of industry talks, so we can find a solution that delivers for workers, passengers and taxpayers alike.”

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director said: “We are working on a number of contingency options with the aim of providing our customers with the best possible service depending on the circumstances.

“We will keep passengers updated about what they can expect during any industrial action - should it go ahead - so that they can plan their journeys.”