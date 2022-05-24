Forecasters have given a disappointing update on the weather in Essex for the four-day jubilee weekend.

Essex Weather Centre has given the disappointing outlook for the upcoming bank holidays.

The experts say there will be an extended spell of slightly below-average temperatures for the next 10 days at least.

This includes Wednesday, June 1 and Thursday, June 2, the start of the long weekend for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Disappointing outlook this evening. Extended spell of slightly below-average temperatures for the next 10 days at least. pic.twitter.com/Hik17tyFdz — Essex Weather Centre 🌤 (@EssexWeather) May 23, 2022

The forecast comes as a disappointment as Brits had been told they would enjoy a “blockbuster” four-day Bank Holiday weekend.

However, it's not all bad news as the centre says as we move into the beginning of June, drier than average conditions are expected to persist overall.

This comes after the county experienced very warm weather last week with temperatures hitting the mid-twenties in some areas.

The hot weather also brought the threat of thunderstorms and the Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning for the whole of Essex on Wednesday, May 18.