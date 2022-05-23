Hunted returned to our screens last night and this year it features a mother and son pairing from Essex.

The hit Channel 4 show, which also airs tonight, sees a bunch of 'fugitives' attempt to evade capture for 23 days.

They must try to avoid being captured by a team of hunters, who also have experience being in the police and military.

Amarinder, 34, and Shoba, 59, have gone on the run as part of the TV programme.

The pair hail from Southend where Amarinder is a dentist and Shoba is an admin officer.

Here is what you need to know about the pair.

With her 60th birthday approaching Shoba, decided she wanted her “first proper” adventure.

Shoba, was raised in a traditional Indian household and had an arranged marriage at just eighteen.

She has spent most of her life devoting herself to her four children, which includes her youngest son Amarinder.

Shoba has spent the last 40 years being a wife and mother but recently, with Amarinder’s help, she has started to try new experiences and share the housework with her husband.

Amarinder has two degrees - one in biomedical sciences and another in dentistry - from Kings College London.

He became a dentist in 2016.

As well as teeth, Amarinder also performs Botox and fillers for the people of Essex every Monday.

Deputy Hattie Haslam-Greene, The Chief Lisa Theaker, and Head of Ops Ray Howard. Picture: PA Photo/Channel 4 Television/Colin Hutton

After going to university, Amarinder bought a house with his brother but because he missed his mum so much, he moved back in with her.

Speaking about why he signed up Amarinder said: “One of the biggest reasons why I wanted to do it is because I wanted to go on an adventure with my mum.

“I wanted you to take part in Hunted because I find my life has been feeling a little bit boring with my career and stuff. I needed excitement in my life.”

Shoba added: “I'm taking part in this because again, I haven't had an opportunity to do anything for myself.

“I've just been a mum doing things to fulfil my kids’ lives, and it's about time I do something for myself, so I'm going to go for it.

“And obviously I’m going with my son – we’re quite close and we’re just going to enjoy those moments and experience adventure.

“And I’d love to show you can do something like this at any age. I feel maybe I might inspire people out there.”

They said they didn't think they would fall out during their time on the run - and had the skills to make it to the end.

Amarinder said: "I'm very quick thinking. I think logically, one step ahead. My mind's really good at thinking like that."

Shoba added: "But I'm, I'm the opposite. I have the calmness and patience and my communication is good. If Amarinder's not coping, I can deal with that to calm him down."

Amarinder added: "I definitely think we have what it takes to make it to the end, because people pre-judge us that maybe we're high maintenance, maybe we need our luxuries and stuff, but we can rough it if we need to.

"They don't know what we're truly like."

They admitted their friends and family would be surprised about them taking part in the show.

Amarinder said: "100 per cent. Especially Mum. Seriously, especially an Indian woman Mum's age? I don't think people will believe it. Even I still can't believe my mum's doing this and it’s me going with her!

"All my siblings are in shock that Mum's doing this. Even her grandchildren are in shock that their grandmother is doing.

Shoba added: "I've got a circle of friends that would never, ever think of doing this ever. And, you know, I haven't told them about the programme. I just said there is something I'm going to do.

"They're like so excited to know what it is. I said, I can't tell you anything yet.

"The ones that do know have said, 'Oh my god! What are you doing?'"