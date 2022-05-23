EUROVISION runner-up Sam Ryder is keeping his positive attitude after the race for the top spot on the Official Singles Chart.

Sam, 33, has said two is his lucky number after his song Space Man came second in the charts this week.

The star had already come second to Ukraine in the Eurovision final earlier in the month and stayed cheerful and upbeat for the winner.

The Maldon singer was beaten to the top spot by Harry Styles with his single As It Was.

Sam said: “Thank you all so so much, particularly to all the legends in the UK who have totally rallied behind Space Man in an effort to get it to number one.

“We were so close. Over the last few days, it looked like we had it in the bag.

“We were out in the front and then last minute, last night harry and his team pulled some magic out of the bag that we just couldn’t respond to.

“That’s life and it doesn’t take away how wondering this whole experience and this moment was

“To come second to Harry Styles is never a bad thing is it, the guys a legend

“Also, its our first top 10 single what an amazing moment and its all down to you.

“So thank you so much.”

Sam, however, did manage to top the official downloads chart with his record.