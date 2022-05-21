A TEENAGER is being questioned by the police after being arrested in Essex on suspicion of terrorism offences.

Man, 18, was arrested at an address in Essex and is being questioned by the Metropolitan Police on suspicion of terrorism offences as a girl, 17, was also detained in east London.

Both teenagers remain in custody while enquires continue.

The man was original detained under PACE but has since been detained under TACT on suspicion of encouraging terrorism.

A warrant of further detention applicant was granted y Westminster Magistrates Court, allowing detectives to keep the 18-year-old in custody until Wednesday, May 25.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences, as part of an ongoing investigation being led by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

An 18-year-old man [A] was arrested at an address in Essex on Wednesday, 18 May on suspicion of encouraging terrorism (contrary to section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006 (TACT).

Commander Richard Smith, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, added: “We have seen three teenagers arrested this week by Met officers for terrorism offences, albeit as part of separate investigations.

“We need to let this investigation run its course, but it is a further indication of a concerning upward trend in police action against younger people for terrorism-related matters.

“Across the country, police are working hard to try and prevent young people from being radicalised and acting quickly when it is suspected that offences have been committed.

"Police rely on information from the public in our mission to tackle terrorism. If you see or hear something unusual or suspicious and think someone may be engaging in terrorist activity, trust your instincts and contact police.”