POLICE are investigating an incident involving individuals acting suspiciously in a vehicle.

The incident was reported to police from Smarts Lane, Loughton just before 1.55pm this afternoon.

It was reported that a white van with three men in it was seen acting strangely. The men were all wearing black clothes and medical masks.

The van was a plain white Ford Transit van which has an air vent at the back of the roof and a large vent at the front of the vehicle. Its rear number plate is on the passenger side.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We would like to locate the vehicle as soon as possible. We believe it may have driven along Loughton High Road after exiting Smarts Lane.

“If you see, or have seen, a vehicle matching the description, please call us on 999 immediately.

“We also need anyone who witnessed the van being involved in an incident in Smarts Lane between 1.45pm and 1.55pm to get in touch with us immediately on 101, quoting incident 648 of May 20.”