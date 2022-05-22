Audrey Anne Anderson

On 22nd April passed away in hospital, Audrey of Boxted, aged 85 years. Much loved Wife, Mother and Grandmother. Funeral Service on Friday 27th May at St. Peters Church, Boxted at 2.30pm followed by private interment. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Audrey may be sent to Embroiderers and Beadworkers Guilds, Langham with Boxted Churches and St Michaels Church Kirby-le-Soken c/o P.G. Oxley Ltd., 43/47 High Street, Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex, CO14 8BE Tel. 01255 675549 or online at www.pgoxley.co.uk/donate

Thomas James Baines

Passed away peacefully at Beaumont Manor, aged 86. Much loved Husband of Eileen, Devoted Dad to Debs & Andy. Beloved Grandad to Ashley, George & Charlotte. Funeral Service to take place at Colchester Crematorium, on Monday 13th June 2022, at 11.00am. No flowers please, but donations if desired in Tom’s memory to Singlepoint (St Helena’s Hospice), c/o Lesley Barlow, Clacton Funeral Service, 01255 222899

Aruther Garner Benmore

On the 9th May suddenly at home in Kirby-le-Soken, Garner aged 57 years. Dearest Father to Lewis, Jenna and Curtis, loving ‘Pops’ to Arthur, Albert and Freddie, dearly loved Son to Jan and the late Ben, dear Brother to Spencer and Julie and much-loved Husband to the late Caroline. Funeral Service on Friday 10th June at St Michael’s Church, Kirby-le-Soken, at 2.00pm, followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Garner may be sent to Walton & Frinton RNLI, St Helena Hospice and MIND (Mid North-East Essex) c/o P.G. Oxley Ltd., 43/47 High Street, Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex, CO14 8BE Tel. 01255 675549 or online at www.pgoxley.co.uk/donate

Mary Caughey

Passed away peacefully at home 7th May 2022, aged 84 years. Devoted Wife of Graham, much loved Mum of Moira and Sheila, loving Grandma to Alice, Lawrence, Peter, Hannah and Daniel, Great Grandma to Clara. Funeral service to take place at Colchester Crematorium on Tuesday 31st May 2022 at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Mary payable to either MND ‘Motor Neurone Disease’ or St Helena Hospice may be sent c/o: John J Smith Funeral Service, St Mary’s Chapel, Mersea Road, Colchester CO2 8RT Tel: 01206 761800

Richard Warner

Passed away peacefully 6th May 2022 aged 75 years. Loving Husband of Sue, much loved Dad of Tony, Dean & Joanne, devoted Grandad. Funeral service to take place at Colchester Crematorium on Friday 1st July 2022 at 11.45am. Family flowers only please. Donations for ‘Singlepoint’ payable to St Helena Hospice may be sent c/o: John J Smith Funeral Service, St Mary’s Chapel, Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 8RT Tel: 01206 761800

Ken Wheeler

Passed away peacefully on 3rd May 2022. Much loved Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad who will be sadly missed. Funeral Service & Committal to be held at All Saints Church Brightlingsea on 25th May 2022 at 3pm, all welcome.

David Charles Wilkinson

Called home 27th April 2022. Beloved Husband, Father, Father-in-Law, Grandad and Friend. Service of Thanksgiving for David at All Saints Parish Church, Great Oakley, Tuesday May 24th at 1:30pm. Light colours to be worn at David’s request. Family flowers only. Donations in David’s memory to All Saints Parish Church Building Fund either at the church or via Titfords Funeral Directors of Frinton-on-Sea

Joan Ivy Davies

Passed away peacefully on 3rd May 2022 aged 95 years. Beloved Wife to the late Alfred, Mother to Mervyn and Trevor. Sister to Daphne and Mary, Mother-in-Law to Mary and Margaret. Devoted Grandmother. Funeral Service to take place at Wimpole Road Chapel, 89 Wimpole Road, CO1 2DB on Wednesday 1st June 2022 at 12pm followed by burial at Colchester Cemetery at 1pm

Mac Alexander - Former UK and International Haulier

It is with great sadness Linda and all the family announce that Mac passed away at Colchester General Hospital on 30th April 2022, aged 76. As per Mac’s wishes, a direct cremation will take place so there will be no funeral. ‘One last trip, parked up for the last time.’ Much loved and missed. Rest In Peace

Robert Paul “Bob” Knights

Peacefully passed away on the 2nd May 2022 at St. Helena Hospice, Colchester. Dearly loved father of Jon, Adam & Craig. Cherished grandad to Sophie, Isaac, Jack, Jacob, Isabelle & Jessica. Funeral Monday 30th May, service 14:45 at Colchester Crematorium. Colourful dress preferred. Family flowers only, but donations if so desired to St. Helena Hospice. “A true blue.”

Sheila Dawn Spooner

Passed away peacefully on 25th April 2022 aged 88. A wonderful Wife to George, fantastic Mum to Brian & Karen and Mother-in-Law to Jayne & Rob. Funeral service to be held at Colchester Crematorium on Friday 27th May at 11.45am. No black attire. Donations if desired to Alzheimer’s Research UK may be made via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Stanway, 8 Chapel Road, Colchester, Essex

Malcolm Buy

Passed away peacefully on 29th April 2022. Adoring Husband of Ann, much loved Dad of Shane & Samantha and greatly loved Grandad of Marnie and Milly. Funeral service to be held at Colchester Crematorium on Friday 27th May 2022 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Malcolm made payable to St Helena Hospice c/o John J Smith Funeral Service, St Mary’s Chapel, Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 8RT Tel: 01206 761800.

John ‘John the Junk’ Higgins

Passed away suddenly 7th May 2022, aged 82 years. Much loved Dad to David, Neil and Joanne. Proud Grandad, Great Grandad, Dear Brother and Uncle. Funeral Service to take place at Colchester Crematorium, on Tuesday 31st May 2022, at 2.45pm. Flowers or donations if preferred payable to ‘Parkinson’s UK’ May be sent c/o: John J Smith Funeral Service, St Mary’s Chapel, Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 8RT Tel: 01206 761800

John Frederick Bantick (Formerly of Ardleigh)

Passed away peacefully on 17th April 2022, aged 93 years. Much loved by all his family and friends. Funeral service to take place at Ardleigh Methodist Church on Thursday 26th May at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for The Salvation Army may be sent to Geo Paskell Funeral Service, 15 High Street, Manningtree, Essex, CO11 1AG or at www.hunnaball.co.uk

Marie (Arlette) Shaw (Formerly of Newtown)

Peacefully at Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary on Sunday 8th May 2022, Marie (Arlette) Shaw, aged 82 years. Beloved wife of David and a much loved mum of Claudia. Funeral Service to which all friends are respectfully invited, at Roucan Loch Crematorium, by Dumfries, on Tuesday 24th May 2022, at 1 p.m. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cancer Research UK on retiral from service.

Merle Thackrah

Passed away on 19 April 2022, aged 75. The funeral will be held at Colchester Crematorium on Wednesday 25 May 2022 at 10.15am.