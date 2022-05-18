TWO eagle-eyed community volunteers are urging residents across Essex to commit themselves to combatting and deterring speeding motorists in their areas.

Paul Hayden and Martyn Philips are Community Speed Watchers who are often seen in regularly monitoring the speed of vehicles passing through Rayne.

The passionate pair recently attended an open day at Braintree Police Station where they explained to visitors exactly why they volunteer to help keep road users safe.

Martyn, for example, has given up his precious time for the cause for more than ten years, during which he has seen the volume of speed-limit-breaking drivers decrease.

During his tenure, he has never had to call on the police for back-up or additional assistance but stressed he does have every confidence in the force.

He said: “We generally speak with drivers ourselves.

“Most are sad that they are caught - they might understand why they’ve been stopped but I don’t think they appreciate it.

“However, we are challenged infrequently and we’ve never had anyone be aggressive.”

Paul and Martyn now hope to inspire others to set up their own Community Speed Watch groups and reiterate to drivers the need to travel within limits of the law.

“Community Speed Watch is important because it makes motorists aware they are not adhering to speed limits,” added Paul.

“If you are doing 30mph and hit someone, there is more chance of them recovering than if you are doing 50mph - the percentage of serious casualty and death goes up.

“The higher the speed, the higher the death rate. It’s a speed limit, so if it says 30mph but the roads don’t allow it, you don’t do 30mph you drive to the road conditions.”

Nicola Foster, chairman of the Safer Essex Roads Partnership, has now reiterated the need for volunteers like Paul and Martyn.

She said: “Everyone starts their journey expecting to reach their destination, so each collision is certainly a surprise to those involved.

“However, the causes of death and serious injury on the roads are predictable and therefore preventable.

“One third of deaths and serious injuries involve speed-related factors, illustrating how important it is for us all to watch our speed.

“This is why our Community Speed Watch volunteers are so valuable to the Partnership - they really are making a difference in their communities..

“I urge others to see how they can contribute.”